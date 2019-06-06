Syrian anti-aircraft missiles fired at northern Israel

Missiles launched from Syria at Golan Heights for second time this week. No injuries reported.

Anti-aircraft fire was launched from Syria towards the Hermon Mountains on Thursday afternoon. The launches caused warning systems to sound on the Golan Heights.

No injuries were reported.

An IDF spokesman said that "IDF detection systems identified a number of anti-aircraft missiles fired from Syria. There was no landing in Israeli territory or damage to Israeli forces."

This was the second time this week that missiles were fired at Israel from Syrian territory.

The rockets, which were apparently launched from the outskirts of Damascus, are not Grad rockets but different types of rockets. The IDF opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and, following an investigation, estimated that the shooting was deliberate.