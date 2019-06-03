Five dead in alleged Israeli attack in Syria

Syrian media report of air strike on T-4 airbase in Homs. Syrian military official claims attack was an Israeli attack.

Syrian media reported on Sunday night that the T-4 airbase in Homs had come under fire from “hostile missiles”.

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that the country’s air defense systems operated against a number of missiles that were fired at the base.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least five people were killed and three injured in an Israeli attack at the airbase, which houses Iranian warehouses and centers.

According to the organization, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards missile depot and one vehicle were destroyed.

Overnight Saturday, the IDF attacked a number of military targets in Syria in response to the firing of two rockets from Syrian territory at Mount Hermon in the northern Golan Heights.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that Israeli warplanes and helicopters attacked a number of military targets belonging to the Syrian army, including two artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts on the Golan Heights, and an SA-2 air defense battery.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization operating in Britain, said that the Israeli strikes left 10 people dead, including three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign fighters.