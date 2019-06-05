Iran is 'six months away from an atomic bomb'

Former IAEA official says Israel, Gulf states, 'need to be worried' about Iran's emerging nuclear abilities.

Olli Heinonen, who headed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) security team and served as the organizations' deputy director general, on Wednesday morning told Army Radio that Israelis on the whole are not aware of the severity of the Iranian threat.

"Israelis need to be worried, and the Gulf states also have reason for concern," Heinonen said. "How will you be able to ensure your security if Iran achieves nuclear abilities?"

In the full interview, which will be aired Thursday morning, Heinonen said that despite IAEA's claims, Iran can develop nuclear weapons in up to six to eight months.

Slamming IAEA's handling of the threat, Heinonen said the agency ignores Tehran's race to achieve nuclear weapons. In his opinion, even the Trump administration's decision to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or "Iran deal" serves Iran's purposes.

"The Ayatollahs can handle the new sanctions, and in the meantime they're making new centrifuges," he explained.