US President Donald Trump and his advisors are considering revoking sanctions waivers that have let several countries collaborate with Iran on civil nuclear projects. "Two sources familiar with the matter" told CNN these projects include ones intended to restrict Iran's nuclear production capabilities.

National security advisor John Bolton was among those pushing for the US to take this next step and eliminate the waivers, the sources said.

On Monday, the US announced it would reimpose sanctions on countries purchasing oil from Iran, eliminating waivers that were set to expire on May 2.

CNN claims revoking the waivers could unravel a key part of the Iran nuclear deal that they call "a signature achievement of the Obama Presidency" and that the paper claims Iran has continued to comply with despite US withdrawal from the pact last year.

According to commentators quoted by CNN, "eliminating the sanctions waivers that allow countries like Russia and China to help Iran modify its nuclear facilities would be a provocative move and could prompt Iran to leave the agreement."