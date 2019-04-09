Rouhani: If the US threatens us, we'll make advanced centrifuges

Iran's Pres. Rouhani promises to 'mass produce' centrifuges if US continues 'pressure.'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened the US with advanced centrifuges after US President Donald Trump designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terror organization.

Promising that Iran will stand up to "American pressure," Rouhani said, "The Revolutionary Guards have sacrificed their lives to protect the Iranian people."

"The US uses terror against the nations of our region, and Iran continues developing weapons that the US cannot even imagine."

Turning to the US, Rouhani said, "I am telling you, if you pressure us, we will mass produce IR8 advanced centrifuges."

He also said the IRGC has "uprooted terrorism in Iran," adding that the US designation would "unite" Iranians.