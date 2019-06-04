Israel's First Lady, Nechama Rivlin, passes away

Israeli First Lady Nechama Rivlin, who underwent lung transplant surgery in March, has died. She would have been 74 years old tomorrow.

Nechama Rivlin, the First Lady of Israel and the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, died Tuesday morning at the age of 73. She died at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva, one day before her 74th birthday.

"Unfortunately, all the doctors' efforts to stabilize her during the complex rehabilitation process that followed her transplant failed,” hospital officials said.

"The medical teams of the chest, lung, cardiology and intensive care units did not leave Mrs. Rivlin's bed throughout the period", the staff of Beilinson said, "we treated this wonderful woman with devotion and professionalism".

"This is a sad day for all of us at the medical center. The hospital staff is mourning.”



"We embrace the family and send our condolences to the President of the State, their children, grandchildren and family."

Earlier this year, Mrs. Rivlin underwent a single lung transplant at Beilinson. The First Lady had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, and underwent the operation following a lengthy waiting period to find a donated lung.

While the operation to transplant the lung had been a success, Mrs. Rivlin was left in serious condition, suffering shortness of breath due to cardiac complications, forcing President Rivlin to cut short a State visit abroad.