Nechama Rivlin in serious but stable condition

Pres. Rivlin returns to Israel, keeps constant contact with hospital.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Nechama Rivlin
Nechama Rivlin
Nechama Rivlin, the wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, had a quiet night and is now in stable but serious condition, Beit Hanasi (the President's House) reported Wednesday.

She is sedated and on respiratory support in the cardio-thoracic intensive care unit at Beilinson Hospital.

The President is on his way back to Israel and is in constant contact with the hospital.

Nechama underwent a complicated lung transplant operation two weeks ago due to pulmonary fibrosis. Since then, she has been undergoing a long and complex process of recovery.

On Tuesday night, she began suffering shortness of breath due to cardiac complications, and her condition deteriorated. As a result, her husband cut his visit abroad short in order to return to her side.

