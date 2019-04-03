Nechama Rivlin in serious but stable condition

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, had a quiet night and is now in stable but serious condition, Beit Hanasi (the President's House) reported Wednesday.

She is sedated and on respiratory support in the cardio-thoracic intensive care unit at Beilinson Hospital.

The President is on his way back to Israel and is in constant contact with the hospital.

Nechama underwent a complicated lung transplant operation two weeks ago due to pulmonary fibrosis. Since then, she has been undergoing a long and complex process of recovery.

On Tuesday night, she began suffering shortness of breath due to cardiac complications, and her condition deteriorated. As a result, her husband cut his visit abroad short in order to return to her side.