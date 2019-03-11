Israel's First Lady undergoes lung transplant

Israel’s First Lady, Nechama Rivlin, underwent a single lung transplant at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah Monday, President Reuven Rivlin’s office announced Monday afternoon.

The First Lady is said to be in stable condition, sedated, and on assisted breathing.

“As is normal after a procedure like this, Nechama is sedated and on a respirator until she recovers and is able to breath unassisted. She is in a stable condition, and is surrounded by close family,” Rivlin’s office said.

Lung transplants are life-saving operations that allow patients with terminal pulmonary disease to resume a full life without depending on an external oxygen supply.

The complex procedure took several hours and was performed by Professor Dan Aravot, Director of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Beilinson, assisted by Nechama’s personal physician Professor Mordechai Kramer, Director of the Institute of Pulmonary Medicine at Beilinson.

Mrs. Rivlin required the operation due to pulmonary fibrosis, which she has suffered from for several years. The transplant took place after a long waiting period for a donated lung.

“President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin and the whole family thank the dedicated medical team for their warm and professional care throughout the process. Updates regarding Nechama’s progress will be issued by Beit HaNasi as necessary,” the president’s spokesperson said.