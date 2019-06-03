'We won't allow Israel to return to how it was under King David'

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Monday afternoon held a party meeting to discuss the election of a new State Comptroller later on Monday.

"We promised the Likud that we will support the coalition's choice of a State Comptroller, and that is what we will do," Liberman said. "Secret votes in the Knesset is something of the past. It's time public figures gained enough courage to vote publicly. And the same goes for voting on the President."

Liberman also demanded Labor leader Avi Gabbay publicize a video showing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promising not to sit with Liberman.

"After the elections, we repeatedly emphasized that we cannot change a single comma or period in the Draft Law," he said. "The next day, we came to the President and said that there will be a coalition, and our job is to protect the secular majority. As it turns out, they were already searching for alternatives behind our backs."

Regarding MK Bezalel Smotrich's (United Right) statement that his party wants the justice portfolio "because we want to return the Torah to its foundation," Liberman said, "This isn't crazy hilltop youth, this is a serious candidate for Justice Minister. We will not allow Israel to return to how it was in the days of King David."