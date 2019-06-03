National Union chairman says he wants the justice ministry in order to return the Torah to its foundation. Lapid: We won't let that happen.

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich spoke on Sunday evening at the main Jerusalem Day celebration held at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in the city.

"Over the weekend it was reported that Trump's plan to give Abu Dis so that it will be the capital of Palestine. The prime minister who will come here must hear that Jerusalem will not be divided," said Smotrich, adding, "The heart cannot be divided, the place of the resting of the Shekhina cannot be divided.”

Smotrich related to the upcoming elections and the coalition talks that would follow, saying, "We want the justice portfolio, because we want to return the Torah to its foundation."

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) was quick to respond, writing on Twitter, "No, we will not allow that to happen. There will not be a halakhic state here."

Smotrich tweeted in response, "Yair, my brother, fear stems from ignorance. It will not hurt you to come to Mercaz Harav for a little bit, study a little bit and stop being so afraid. I’m saving you a seat next to me. "