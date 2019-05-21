Coalition picks candidate for State Comptroller

Coalition decides to submit candidacy of accountant Matanyahu Englman as the next State Comptroller.

At the conclusion of a long evening of discussions, the coalition on Monday evening decided to submit the candidacy of accountant Matanyahu Englman as the next State Comptroller.

He will run against Giora Rom, the opposition candidate who is supported by the Blue and White, Labor, Meretz and Ra’am-Balad parties.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had met with several candidates for the position, including attorney Michal Rosenboim, who was supported by the haredi parties, as well as deputy cabinet secretary Ronen Peretz. In the end, it was decided to support only one candidate in light of the fact that the opposition had united around one candidate.

Englman is currently the director general of the Council for Higher Education.

He holds a BA (cum laude) in economics and accounting and a master's degree (cum laude) in business administration - both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In 2010, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of the Technion until he was appointed Director General in early 2014.

Prior to that, he was CEO of MM Shoham, Vice President of the Jerusalem College of Engineering and director of a Jerusalem branch of an accounting firm.