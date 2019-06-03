Trump: Israelis need to 'get their act together'

Trump laments "messed up" political situation in Israel following decision to go to new elections.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Israel to “get their act together” in the wake of the Knesset dissolving itself and Israel going to new elections after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was unable to form a new governing coalition.

Speaking to reporters as he prepared to leave for Europe, Trump said, according to The Associated Press, that the political situation in Israel is “all messed up.”

“Bibi got elected and now they have to go through the process again? We’re not happy about that," Trump added.

His comments come amid speculation that the US may have to postpone the unveiling of its peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

The Trump administration has not yet unveiled the contents of its peace plan, but is planning to unveil the economic part of it at a conference that will take place in Bahrain on June 25 and 26.

In his remarks on Sunday, Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may be right in assessing that the peace plan may not go anywhere. His comments came after a Washington Post report quoted Pompeo as telling a group of Jewish leaders in New York that the long-delayed plan may not “gain traction.”

“I think we have a good chance, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Last week Trump said he was sorry to see Israel forced into an election rerun.

"It's too bad what happened in Israel," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. "It looked like a total win for Netanyahu," he said, praising the Israeli leader as a "great guy."