The law to dissolve the Knesset to be brought up for its second and third readings. Haredi parties agree to Netanyahu's compromise.

Will the Knesset dissolve less than two months after it was elected or will an agreement be reached at the last minute on a new coalition?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the Likud faction on Wednesday evening and told them, "I am making a final effort to prevent elections."

However, at the end of the Likud faction meeting, some of the Likud ministers said that it appears that the State of Israel is going to elections because Yisrael Beytenu refused to accept the compromise proposal raised by the Likud.

Earlier, the haredi parties Degel Hatorah and Shas announced that their spiritual leaders approved the compromise, which states that the Draft Law will be passed in its first reading and that amendments will be made before it is approved in second and third readings.

The Likud noted that Yisrael Beytenu also rejected this compromise proposal.

In the coming minutes, a vote is to be held on the second and third readings of the Knesset Dispersion Law.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman addressed the crisis in the coalition talks.

"There is nothing hidden behind the draft law. There is no problem other than the law. As I have already said - all the inventors of other theories - try us," Liberman said.

"Regarding the trick of removing the heart of the law from primary legislation and changing it into a government decision - this is not cosmetics. It is emptying the law of its content. I think that every reasonable person would accept my proposal, and I think that the haredi MKs, and I know them well, are reasonable people," he said. “So I hope they will accept my proposal."

"The haredim are still trying to transfer the recruitment targets and the expiration of the draft law from the original law [whereby these factors were determined in the legislation] to the government's decision," said the Yisrael Beytenu chairman. "Under no circumstances will we let this happen."