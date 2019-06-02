Syria attacks 'enemy targets' in Damascus

Syrian media report that Israel carried out an air strike east of Quneitra.

Media outlets in Syria reported on Saturday night that the country's air defense systems were activated against "enemy targets" in southern Damascus.

It was also reported that explosions were heard in the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition organization based in Britain, reported that "Israel attacked a concentration of forces belonging to Hezbollah and Iran in the suburbs of Damascus."

A Syrian military source claimed that three soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in an Israeli attack east of Quneitra.

Israel has not responded to the reports so far.

Earlier on Saturday night, two projectiles were launched from Syria towards Mount Hermon. There were no injuries.

The IDF is investigating, but believes that the missiles were intentionally aimed at Israel, since there has been no fighting on the Syrian side of the border.

Initially it was believed that one of the missiles may have exploded in Israeli territory, while the other exploded in Syria. Later, it was confirmed that both exploded in the IDF military zone near Mount Hermon.

On Monday, the IDF confirmed that it had launched an air strike targeting a Syrian missile launcher following an attack on an Israeli aircraft. The missile did not strike the plane and landed in Syria.