IDF launches airstrike on Syria

The IDF confirmed that it had launched an airstrike on Syrian territory Monday evening following reports of an attack on the province of Quneitra

One Syrian soldier was killed and two others wounded in the Israeli missile strike, the official SANA news agency reported.

"An Israeli missile targeted Tel al-Shaar in Quneitra," the Syrian news agency said, adding a "military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded."

The IDF stated that the strike had targeted a missile launcher following an attack on an Israeli aircraft. The missile did not strike the plane and landed in Syria.

"Earlier today, Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at an IDF fighter jet during a routine flight in northern Israel.

The anti-air projectile landed in Syrian territory and the mission was completed as planned," the IDF stated.



"In response, a short while ago, the IDF targeted the launcher that had fired. The IDF sees any threat against its aircraft with great severity and takes measures to defend them."