Breaking: Two missiles launched towards Mount Hermon

Two projectiles were launched Saturday from Syria towards Mount Hermon, the IDF reported.

The IDF is investigating, but believes that the missiles were intentionally aimed at Israel, since there has been no fighting on the Syrian side of the border.

One of the missiles may have landed in Israeli territory, while the other is believed to have landed in Syria.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday, the IDF confirmed that it had launched an airstrike targeting a Syrian missile launcher following an attack on an Israeli aircraft. The missile did not strike the plane and landed in Syria.