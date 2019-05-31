The wife of Gavriel Lavi, seriously wounded in a terrorist attack in the Old City on Friday morning, said, 'We won't let them restrict us.'

Gavriel Lavi, who was seriously injured in the stabbing attack that took place early Friday morning in the Old City of Jerusalem, underwent surgery at Shaare Zedek Hospital and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

"We will continue to walk through Damascus Gate. We won't let them restrict us. I'm sure Gavriel will overcome this and stand on his feet again," Gavriel's wife, Nilli, said.

Dr. Alon Schwartz, a senior surgeon in the trauma department at Shaare Zedek Medical Center gave an update on Gavriel's condition, "About ten minutes to 7 a.m., we received a report of a man who was stabbed in the Old City. He arrived at the trauma unit with stab wounds all over his body - scalp, neck, back, chest and legs."

"His condition was severe and we administered medical treatment," Schwartz added. "After his condition stabilized, he was rushed to an operating room and was then transferred to intensive care for further treatment."

A 16-year-old teenager was also wounded during the attack and was hospitalized at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus.

At about 6:20 AM on Friday morning, the terrorist walked through Damascus Gate, stabbed a man in the inner square and began running away. When he spotted a 16-year-old teenager, he stabbed him as well. Policemen who responded to the incident fired at the terrorist and killed him.

The injured were treated by MDA and evacuated to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in serious and moderate condition.

The father of the wounded teenager told Reshet Bet that "on the way back from the Hurva synagogue to his yeshivah, the terrorist appeared from one of the courtyards and attacked him. The absurd thing is that the police immediately told him, 'Get out of here,' without realizing he was wounded. He went to the synagogue to call for help. I think this is something that needs attention."

The teenager was studying Torah in his yeshivah during the night, prayed in the synagogue and then began making his way back to his yeshivah. "At first he didn't think it was a knife, but a hard blow to his back," his father said. "His brother was with him and they started running to the Hurva synagogue and called for help."