'I saw a knife covered in blood'

16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg recalls harrowing encounter with terrorist in Old City of Jerusalem that left him wounded.

The Israeli teenager wounded in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City Friday morning has been identified as 16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg.

Nachumberg is currently in moderate condition after being stabbed by the 19-year-old Arab terrorist, a Palestinian Authority resident, who also stabbed 50-year-old Gavriel Lavi.

After being admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in the capital for treatment, Nachumberg described his encounter with the terrorist.

“I was riding on my bicycle towards Jaffa Gate, when I stopped to fix something on my bike. The terrorist came out of one of the side streets,” Nachumberg told Hadashot 13.

“At first I was sure that he had punched me in the back, but then I turned around and saw a knife covered with blood. The police came quickly and did a good job.”

Nachumberg, who was riding with his brother, had just left morning prayers at the Hurva synagogue in the Old City, and was heading back to his yeshiva, where he had been studying during the night.

The terrorist stabbed Nachumberg, then chased another potential victim before being shot and killed by police.

Authorities say the terrorist entered the Old City at around 6:20 a.m. via Damascus Gate, then stabbed Gavriel Lavi at approximately 6:30, before attacking Nachumberg.

When police officers saw a young man fleeing the terrorist, they rushed to the scene and opened fire on the terrorist.

"Police units that responded at the scene saw the attacker with a knife. The attacker was shot and killed by police units," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.