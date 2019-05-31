Islamic Jihad leader: We can fire 1,000 rockets a day

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala on Thursday threatened Israel in an interview with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

"We are not far from a clear equation: if Israel bombs Gaza, we will bomb Tel Aviv," said Nakhala.

The terrorist leader further stressed that "the resistance has no red lines in a future war" and added that Gaza terrorists can fire one thousand rockets a day at all of the cities in Israel, thereby reversing the balance of power.

"The Palestinian people are ready for a prolonged confrontation with the Israeli occupation. Not everything that they hope for in the framework of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will be carried out. The ‘Deal of the Century’ was born dead and has no value as long as the Palestinians oppose it," said Nakhala, in a reference to the Trump administration’s peace plan.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Jihad released a video showing a drone attack on an IDF tank during recent clashes on the Gaza border.

The video was provided to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah and the Islamic Jihad. The footage was recorded by the Al Quds Brigade, the military wing of Islamic Jihad.

The clashes occurred earlier this month, when Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which rules Gaza, fired 700 rockets at Israeli territory, killing four Israelis.

Nakhala claimed in a recent interview that his organization only demonstrated a portion of its “power and determination” in its armed conflict with Israel in early May.

He continued to say that his organization has “sufficient capabilities for a prolonged confrontation”.