Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was interviewed by the Lebanese Mayadeen TV. Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports that Al-Nakhaleh said that his organization only demonstrated a portion of its “power and determination” in its armed conflict with Israel in early May, 2019.

He continued to say that his organization has “sufficient capabilities for a prolonged confrontation”.

Referring to the events of May 3-6, he said that he believes: “These past few days were only a live fire exercise for the resistance.” He added that he is certain that “a greater battle with the Zionist enemy is yet to come.”

Al-Nakhaleh said that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad did not inform Cairo of its intentions to “retaliate” against Israel. He added that during the first day there was no communication with the Egyptians and that the Egyptians “were not pleased that this confrontation broke out” while the delegations were still in Cairo.

Al-Nakhaleh thanked Hamas leader Yihya Sinwar for his cooperation during the conflict. He added that they had agreed to join forces from the start. Al-Nakhaleh said that his organization has “the will, the power, and the courage to target the Israeli cities surrounding Gaza. “ He added that “it was only hours before we would have bombed Tel Aviv.”