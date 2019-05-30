Watch: Islamic Jihad drones attack IDF tank

Gaza terrorists release video of drone use in clashes along Gaza border, attack on tank

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization released a video showing a drone attack on an IDF tank during recent clashes on the Gaza border Thursday.

The video was provided to the Lebanese Al-Miyadin network, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad terror groups.

The footage was recorded by the Al Quds Brigade, the military wing of Islamic Jihad.

The clashes occurred earlier this month, when Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which rules Gaza, fired 700 rockets at Israeli territory, killing four Israelis.