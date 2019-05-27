Chief Rabbi of Israel visits Chabad of Poway

A special ceremony was held Monday morning to mark the sheloshim (end of thirty days of mourning) of Mrs. Lori Kaye Hy”d, who was killed in the attack on the Chabad of Poway.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Israel's Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, who is presently in Los Angeles in a visit dedicated to encouraging the Jewish community and as a guest of Seeach Sod, an organization supporting children with special needs and their families.

A particularly moving moment was when Michael, the representative of Seeach Sod’s Beit Chabad, presented the blessing of the members of the “Special” Beit Chabad in Jerusalem.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the audience witnessed how a young man with disabilities serves as a shliach (emissary) of Chabad and encourages other Jews during times of adversity.

Rabbi Shimon Levy, CEO of Seeach Sod, presented Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein with a gift on behalf of Seeach Sod’s Beit Chabad.

The event was accompanied by clarinetist Chilik Frank.



Chief Rabbi Lau cried out, “Lori-Leah! Just as you were the sacrifice of the community in your death, be the leader of the community in Heaven! Grasp on to the Throne of Glory! Do not cease crying and requesting of G-d that He bring the redemption and comfort the Jewish People.”