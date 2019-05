MK and ministers from the Likud faction were asked to arrive at the Knesset tomorrow (Monday) at 4 PM to vote to dismiss the current Knesset.

"Hello everyone, Please be at tomorrow at 16:00 in the plenum to vote on the Knesset Dispersion Law. Attendance is mandatory. There are no excuses and no absences. Please confirm!" the message sent to the faction said.

The message appears to signal the end of negotiations to form a new coalition following last month's Knesset elections.