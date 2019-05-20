Hamas blasts German condemnation of BDS

Hamas says German resolution defining BDS as anti-Semitic is "against Palestinians' right to resist occupation".

The Hamas terrorist organization condemned the German Bundestag’s approval of a resolution condemning the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as anti-Semitic.

“The resolution is regrettable and marks a black day in the history of human rights and freedom of expression. Germany is held responsible for its historic fault against the Jewish people and for the enormous suffering they endured during the last century. However, Germany must not correct its fault at the expense of the Palestinian people, rights, and freedom struggle against the Israeli occupation,” said Hamas official Basem Naim in a statement posted on the group’s website.

“Unfortunately, the German Bundestag ruled on Friday that the BDS is an anti-Semitic movement, thus drawing no distinction between the Jewish people and the Israeli occupation. While Germany does so, it denies a fact proven by history, reality, and even Jews that the Jewish people and the Israeli occupation are not the same,” he charged.

“Therefore, we condemn passing this unfair resolution by the German Bundestag that is against the Palestinian people’s right to resist the Israeli occupation, which is the most terrible occupation in history, with all means possible, given that boycott is a peaceful means of resistance against the Israeli occupation,” continued Naim.

“We expect Germany to provide support for the Palestinian people until they restore their freedom and establish their independent state,” concluded the statement.

The German resolution calls on the government to refrain from any support to organizations that are involved in boycott activities against Israel.

“All-encompassing calls for boycotts in their radical nature lead to the stigmatization of Israeli citizens and citizens of Jewish faith as a whole," the resolution reads. "This is unacceptable and worthy of the sharpest condemnation.”

According to the resolution, “The arguments and methods of the BDS movement are anti-Semitic”.

The Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Palestinian National Council (PNC) on Saturday also condemned the German parliament's decision.

According to PNC, the decision of the German parliament is tantamount to encouraging and supporting the "occupation, settlement and racial discrimination" that Israel has been committing against Palestinian Authority Arabs for more than 71 years.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday welcomed the German move.

“I congratulate the German Bundestag on the important decision that recognizes the BDS as an anti-Semitic movement and declares that it is forbidden to fund it. I particularly appreciate the Bundestag's call on Germany to stop funding organizations working against Israel's existence. I hope that the decision will lead to concrete steps and call on other countries to adopt similar legislation,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, also welcomed the decision of the German parliament.

"This is a crushing victory for the truth and a great achievement in the struggle against Israel's detractors. Germany proved to BDS supporters that its lies do not go unnoticed, but will pay a price. I congratulate the German parliamentarians who took part in passing this historic decision and call on the rest of the world leaders to join Germany, and work towards shaping a future without hatred against Jews and against Israel," said Danon.