PLO: German definition of BDS 'anti-Semitic'

The Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Palestinian National Council (PNC) condemned the German parliament's decision to define the BDS movement against Israel as anti-Semitic.

According to PNC, the decision of the German parliament is tantamount to encouraging and supporting the "occupation, settlement and racial discrimination" that Israel has been committing against Palestinian Authority Arabs for more than 71 years.

The PNC also noted that the democratic parliaments should rely on international law and international legitimacy, as well as on truth and justice, and help peoples under occupation and oppression rather than strengthen the occupation. Therefore, PNC emphasized, Germany is obligated to fight the "occupation."

The PNC also expressed regret at the German legislators' "submission to the pressures and baseless lies" of the Israeli "occupation" against the BDS movement, calling on the German parliament to rescind its decision and support the PA's right to self-determination.