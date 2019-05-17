Amb. Danon: A victory for truth

Israel's Ambassador to the U.N. welcomed the decision of the German parliament to define the BDS movement as anti-Semitic

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed the decision of the German parliament to define the boycott movement against Israel as anti-Semitic.

"This is a crushing victory for the truth", said Danon, "and a great achievement in the struggle against Israel's detractors".

Danon added that "Germany proved to BDS supporters that its lies do not go unnoticed, but will pay a price".

"I congratulate the German parliamentarians who took part in passing this historic decision", Danon continued, "and call on the rest of the world leaders to join Germany, and work towards shaping a future without hatred against Jews and against Israel."