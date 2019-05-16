Trump's envoy says Mideast peace plan will be released after Ramadan and Shavuot holidays, vows Israeli security will be preserved.

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt vowed that the Trump administration’s upcoming Middle East peace plan would not compromise Israel’s security, and should be understood by Israelis as coming from “a close friend” to the Jewish state.

Greenblatt spoke at a gathering of the World Jewish Congress’ governing board in Ottawa, Canada on Wednesday, focusing on the Trump administration’s bid to secure a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The much-anticipated White House plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century” by President Trump, will be released some time after the Ramadan and Shavuot holidays, Greenblatt said. Ramadan is set to end June 4th, with Shavuot ending June 9th.

The Trump envoy emphasized that the administration could not force either side to accept the deal, and would need the cooperation of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority for a deal to be reached.

“We knew the challenges of reaching a peace agreement are extraordinary,” said Greenblatt. “We hope for a comprehensive agreement, and if that can’t be achieved, then positive steps forward that would be helpful for both Palestinians and Israelis in the region would be helpful as well.”

“We can’t make a deal, unless the two sides want to make a deal,” Greenblatt added.

Greenblatt also hinted that the deal would be the most Israel could expect from a deal broker, calling, saying it was crafted by a “close friend”.

“I’d like to believe that the people of Israel and the government of Israel recognize that there’s been no greater friend to Israel than President Trump.”

“Our plan will not compromise on Israel’s security, that the way it is. Israelis should look at it from the position that they have a tremendous friend in the White House,” Greenblatt continued, “this plan is coming from a close friend.”