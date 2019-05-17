Gaza border protest canceled due to heat, Ramadan, Eurovision

'Hamas is quieting the demonstrators so that Eurovision will pass calmly.'

Hamas has ordered Palestinian demonstrators in the Gaza Strip who regularly participate in the weekly March of Return protests to stay home this Friday, according to a report on Army Radio on Friday morning.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Gilad, former head of the Defense Ministry's security-policy headquarters said on Army Radio that "Hamas is quieting the demonstrators so that Eurovision will pass calmly."

Channel 13 News reported on Friday that according to Palestinian media sources, the weekly protest has been canceled due to the current heatwave in Israel as well as the daily Ramadan fast.



Meanwhile, Israel Police and Border Police are on high alert in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, as Ramadan prayers take place for the second week on the Temple Mount.

The roads in the Old City have been closed to make rooms for the crowds ascending to pray at the Temple Mount.