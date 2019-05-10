75,000 Palestinian Arabs pray in Jerusalem

Some 75,000 Palestinian Arabs pass through the crossings from Judea and Samaria to Jerusalem as part of the Ramadan prayers.

Some 75,000 Palestinian Arabs passed through the various crossings from Judea and Samaria to Jerusalem on Friday as part of the Ramadan prayers.

The head of the IDF Central Command, Major General Nadav Padan, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Eran Niv, Head of the Civil Administration Staff, Colonel Fares Atila and the commanders of the regional brigades, visited the Rachel and Qalandiya crossings and supervised the work of the security forces in the field.

The IDF said that "IDF forces are deployed and are being reinforced by the Israel Security Agency, the Civil Administration, the Border Police and the Israel Police in order to enable the Ramadan prayers, alongside the defense of the localities and the roads and maintaining order and security in the sector. At this stage no exceptional events occurred."

In addition, as is customary every year the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rokon, approved a series of civilian measures for the Muslim holiday of Ramadan in favor of the Palestinian Arab population in Judea and Samaria.

As part of the measures, family visits were approved in Israel, the departures of Palestinian Arab residents of Judea and Samaria were coordinated via the Ben-Gurion Airport, and the hours of operation at the crossing points were expanded in order to provide an optimal response to visitors.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)