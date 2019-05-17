Heat wave conditions continue on Friday, relief on Shabbat

The weather is expected to be back to normal for the season on Saturday.

The weather will continue to be warmer than usual on Friday with heat wave temperatures and clear to partly cloudy skies. In the south of the country, winds will strengthen and it may be hazy.

On Friday afternoon, cooler air will be felt in Israel. Temperatures will drop and humidity will rise. Friday night will be partly cloudy.

The weather will be pleasant on Saturday, with a significant decrease in temperature and increase in humidity. Temperatures will back to normal for the season.

Sunday will also be pleasant with no significant change in temperature. Monday will be pleasant with a slight rise in temperature.