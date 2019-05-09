Gaza fishing area to reopen

Fishing area in the Gaza Strip to reopen to 12 nautical miles on Friday.

Major General Kamil Abu Rokon, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said on Thursday evening that "this step is part of the civilian policy of preventing humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip and part of a policy that distinguishes between terror and the uninvolved population."

Increasing the fishing area is contingent upon the fishermen in Gaza honoring the agreements.

“It should be emphasized that deviation from the ranges that were agreed upon will not be permitted, and any deviation will be handled accordingly by the security forces," the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said.

The fishing area in the Gaza Strip was reduced to six nautical miles in late April in response for rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory. The rocket exploded at sea, several kilometers from shore.

IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis said at the time that the Islamic Jihad was behind the rocket fire aimed at disrupting the agreement between Israel and Hamas.