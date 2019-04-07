Hamas reports 'positive' progress in talks with Israel

Hamas leader expresses cautious optimism following the responses he received from Israel through mediators.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on the weekend that his group received "positive" responses from Israel regarding the understandings related to the calm and the lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to reporters in Gaza, Haniyeh said that there are three channels of mediation with Israel, namely Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

"There is something that has seriously advanced, and the three tracks forced themselves on Israeli decision-makers,” he claimed. “We are at the stage of examining the answers we have received (through the mediators) regarding the many demands that, with the help of Allah, will be positive, but there is still a long way to go before we reach the final satisfactory answer."

Haniyeh also said that the new Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah, headed by Mohammad Shtayyeh, deepens the internal Palestinian rift and is trying to separate Judea and Samaria from Gaza.

Over the past week there have been various reports of an agreement on a truce between Hamas and Israel.

On Tuesday morning, the Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV channel reported that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas will include a section on prisoner swaps.

A senior Hamas official later denied the report, saying, "These are rumors intended to calm the prisoners' spirits in the prisons and their unity."