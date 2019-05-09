Islamic Jihad: We are preparing rockets

Islamic Jihad spokesman sends threatening message that if Israel does not implement the understandings, a military confrontation will erupt.

Abu Hamza, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad’s “military wing”, the Al-Quds Brigades, said on Wednesday that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” would start from the point at which the last round of the conflict ended should the "enemy" refuse to implement the understandings.

He stressed that the Palestinian “resistance organizations”, headed by the Al-Quds Brigades, are closely following the implementation of the understandings by the "enemy" and that their hand is always on the trigger.

Abu Hamza added that immediately after the ceasefire, the military production units began working to replenish their rocket arsenal.

"The enemy wanted to reach, through the Cairo negotiations, a situation of calm in exchange for calm, but the leadership of the resistance organizations refused to do so," Abu Hamza said, adding that the rocket and anti-tank missiles forced Israel to accept the Palestinian conditions for a ceasefire.

Abu Hamza praised the role of the joint operations room and noted the close coordination between the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad before and during the conflict.

On Tuesday, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala predicted that a war would break out between Israel and Gaza this summer because of the intention to "disarm the resistance in Gaza."

The Islamic Jihad leader further claimed that if the previous round of escalation had continued, rocket fire on Tel Aviv would have taken place "within hours."

The escalation began after Palestinian Arab terrorists opened fire at Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border in southern Israel, wounding an officer and a soldier.

In response to the shooting, IDF aircraft attacked a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, killing two Hamas terrorists.

The Palestinian Arab factions in Gaza later threatened to retaliate for the air strike, saying, "In view of the brutal Israeli aggression against our people, the leadership of the joint Palestinian resistance factions calls on all military factions to increase their readiness in order to respond to the enemy's crimes.”

Gaza terrorists then fired some 700 rockets at southern Israel between Saturday morning and early Monday morning. Four Israelis were killed in the last round of confrontation.

On Monday morning at 4:30 a.m., a ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar reportedly went into effect.