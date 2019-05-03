PA factions threaten to respond to Israeli 'aggression'

The Palestinian Arab factions in Gaza on Friday threatened to retaliate after two Hamas terrorists were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

"In view of the brutal Israeli aggression against our people, the leadership of the joint Palestinian resistance factions calls on all military factions to increase their readiness in order to respond to the enemy's crimes," said the factions in a statement.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed that two of its members were killed in the IDF air strike, which followed an incident in which terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers on the Gaza border, wounding an IDF officer and soldier.

A third Arab was shot and killed during clashes along the border with Gaza as part of the weekly “March of the Return” border riots.

The Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organizations both blamed Israel for the latest escalation.

“Israel bears full responsibility for the dangerous escalation. The Palestinian people rely on their right to defend themselves, and the resistance is committed to this right as long as the aggression and the siege do not end," said the Islamic Jihad.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoa said, "Israel's attack on nonviolent demonstrators and the murder of two of them indicate the barbarism and violent nature of the IDF against the innocent demonstrators. This will not prevent the Palestinian people from continuing the resistance until its goals are achieved.”

