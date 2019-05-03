Shots fired at IDF soldiers in southern Gaza

IDF officer and female soldier wounded after shots fired at Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border.

An IDF officer and a female soldier were wounded on Friday evening after shots were fired at Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border in southern Israel.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the officer is listed in moderate condition. The soldier suffered very light injuries. Both were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

In response to the shooting, IDF aircraft attacked a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Palestinian Arab sources also reported that the IDF responded with tank fire towards central Gaza.

Meanwhile, the weekly “March of the Return” border riots continued on Friday. More than 6,000 Palestinian Arabs gathered at various locations along the fence, burning tires and throwing rocks, bottles and explosive devices at security forces.

About 20 people were injured during the clashes.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, IDF soldiers arrested a suspect who crossed the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip carrying a knife.

The suspect was taken for further questioning.

