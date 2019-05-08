PM vows to 'fight those who would kill us', saying Israel would do everything in its power to block Iran from acquiring nuclear arms.

Israel will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister made the comments during his address at the annual Yom HaZikaron Israeli memorial day ceremony at the central military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem Wednesday morning.

“This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear program,” Netanyahu said. “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us.”

Netanyahu’s comments came after Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said Tuesday that his country would reduce some “voluntary” commitments within its nuclear deal.

“The European Union and others ... did not have the power to resist US pressure, therefore Iran ... will not carry out some voluntary commitments,” Zarif said.

Zarif’s comments come after Iranian media reported on Monday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will announce on Wednesday that Iran will begin to renege on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.