Report: Iran to partially withdraw from nuclear deal

Iranian president reportedly to renege on some, but not all, commitments under 2015 deal in response to US sanctions.

Iran will begin to renege on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian students' news agency ISNA reported Monday.

According to the report, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will announce the new policy on Wednesday in response to the renewal of US sanctions on Iran. However, Iran is not expected to fully withdraw from the agreement.

"Partial and total reduction of some of Iran’s commitments and resumption of some nuclear activities which were ceased following JCPOA are the first step by Iran responding to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the lack commitment from European countries to meet their vow," ISNA wrote.

"Iran’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal is not considered as an option for now," it added.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce further sanctions on Iran on Wednesday, Axios reported.