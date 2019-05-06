Pence: We stand by our great ally Israel

US Vice President expresses support for Israel’s right to defend itself against the ongoing rocket attacks.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against the ongoing rocket attacks on the south.

“We strongly condemn the attacks in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. Israel has the absolute right to defend itself & the U.S. stands by our great ally Israel,” Pence tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, condemned the rocket attacks by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups.

"Indiscriminate rocket attacks from Palestinian militants in Gaza must stop immediately: the European Union reiterates its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel," Mogherini said. "We express our condolences to the family of all the victims and to the Israeli people, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

"These attacks provoke unspeakable suffering to the Israelis and serve only the cause of endless violence and of an endless conflict," Mogherini added.

On Saturday, the State Department condemned the rocket fire on southern Israel and expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

“The United States strongly condemns the ongoing barrage of rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from Gaza upon innocent civilians and their communities across Israel,” said a statement by State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“We call on those responsible for the violence to cease this aggression immediately. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to self-defense against these abhorrent attacks,” added the statement.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, similarly condemned Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas & PIJ have engaged in yet another deplorable act of terrorism, indiscriminately firing hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilian communities. The US stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to self-defense and we call on the international community to do the same,” tweeted Greenblatt.

“When Hamas and PIJ continue to choose terrorism, they prevent the world from trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza and they cause harm to Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.