Greenblatt: US stands firmly in support of Israel

US envoy condemns rocket fire on Israel, stresses US commitment to Israel's right to self-defense.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Saturday night commented on the rocket fire from Gaza on southern Israel, after a 60-year-old man was killed in a rocket attack.

“Hamas & PIJ have engaged in yet another deplorable act of terrorism, indiscriminately firing hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilian communities. The US stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to self-defense and we call on the international community to do the same,” tweeted Greenblatt.

“When Hamas and PIJ continue to choose terrorism, they prevent the world from trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza and they cause harm to Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.

Over 300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Saturday morning. Rockets have fallen in Hof Ashkelon, Ofakim, Kiryat Gat, and Sderot.

Dozens of rockets have been intercepted so far.

The IDF has closed off areas near the Gaza-Israel border, and Ashkelon's beaches have been closed to bathers. The Home Front Command has banned all gatherings in Gaza-area communities and ordered that workplaces near Gaza which do not have proper bomb shelters remain closed on Sunday.