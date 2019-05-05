State Department: We stand with Israel

State Department condemns rocket fire on southern Israel, calls for those responsible to stop the attacks.

The State Department on Saturday night condemned the rocket fire on southern Israel and expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

“The United States strongly condemns the ongoing barrage of rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from Gaza upon innocent civilians and their communities across Israel,” said a statement by State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“We call on those responsible for the violence to cease this aggression immediately. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to self-defense against these abhorrent attacks,” added the statement.

Over 300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Saturday morning. Rockets have fallen in Hof Ashkelon, Ofakim, Kiryat Gat, and Sderot.

Dozens of rockets have been intercepted so far.

On Saturday night, a 60-year-old man was killed when a rocket hit a building in the Ashkelon area.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Saturday night condemned Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas & PIJ have engaged in yet another deplorable act of terrorism, indiscriminately firing hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilian communities. The US stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to self-defense and we call on the international community to do the same,” tweeted Greenblatt.

“When Hamas and PIJ continue to choose terrorism, they prevent the world from trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza and they cause harm to Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.