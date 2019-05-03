Islamic Jihad, Hamas blame Israel for escalation

Islamic Jihad and Hamas say "resistance" will continue following Gaza border attack which wounded two soldiers.

The Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organizations on Friday blamed Israel for the latest escalation, after two Israeli soldiers were wounded from terrorist gunfire near the Gaza border.

In response to the shooting, IDF aircraft attacked a military post belonging to Hamas. The Gaza “health ministry” later said two Arabs were killed in the air strike.

“Israel bears full responsibility for the dangerous escalation. The Palestinian people rely on their right to defend themselves, and the resistance is committed to this right as long as the aggression and the siege do not end," said the Islamic Jihad.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoa said, "Israel's attack on nonviolent demonstrators and the murder of two of them indicate the barbarism and violent nature of the IDF against the innocent demonstrators. This will not prevent the Palestinian people from continuing the resistance until its goals are achieved.”

The incident on the border follows a rocket attack on southern Israel early Thursday morning, when two rockets were fired toward the Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regional councils in southern Israel.

The rockets exploded in open areas, without causing injuries or damages.

Earlier that night, Israeli warplanes and military aircraft attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza, the IDF said.

The attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory earlier.

Earlier this week, terrorists from Gaza launched a rocket toward southern Israel that exploded in the sea, near Ashdod, and caused no injuries or damage.

In response to the rocket fire, the IDF announced that the fishing area in Gaza would be reduced to six nautical miles until further notice.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)