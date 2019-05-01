American Jewish Congress praises UN for condemning anti-Semitism

The American Jewish Congress (AJC) on Wednesday released a statement commending the United Nations (UN) for its condemnation of Saturday's attack on a California synagogue.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in the attack, and three others were injured.

"This past weekend was marked by two tragic events: the attack at Chabad of Poway Synagogue in Poway, California on Saturday, in which one member of the congregation was murdered and three others were injured; and an attack on a Protestant church in Silgadji, Burkina Faso on Sunday, which left five dead – including a pastor and his sons – and at least two other people missing. Although these events took place half a world away from each other, they are both symptoms of our global struggle against extremism, bigotry, and hate," the AJC statement read.

"Yesterday, the United Nations Security Council held a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of these two monstrous acts. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also spoke of the need to 'step up to stamp out anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, persecution of Christians, and all other forms of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, and incitement.'

"The American Jewish Congress commends Secretary-General Guterres and the UN Security Council for dedicating the time and effort to speak out against the scourge of anti-Semitism and other forms of religious and ethnic hate, which have once again manifested themselves as acts of unspeakable violence."

Jack Rosen, President of the American Jewish Congress, said: "Hate-filled violence against Jews, Muslims, Christians, and other faiths is a global epidemic which cannot be curbed without the clear and unequivocal voice of the UN. I commend Secretary-General Guterres for speaking out forcefully against anti-Semitism and other forms of hate and thank the United Nations Security Council for their moment of silence in solidarity with the victims."