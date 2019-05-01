American Jewish Congress praises UN for condemning anti-Semitism

AJC says church attack, synagogue attack, both products of 'bigotry and hate,' commends UN Sec. Gen. Guterres for 'speaking out.'

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Makeshift memorial near Chabad of Poway
Reuters

The American Jewish Congress (AJC) on Wednesday released a statement commending the United Nations (UN) for its condemnation of Saturday's attack on a California synagogue.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in the attack, and three others were injured.

"This past weekend was marked by two tragic events: the attack at Chabad of Poway Synagogue in Poway, California on Saturday, in which one member of the congregation was murdered and three others were injured; and an attack on a Protestant church in Silgadji, Burkina Faso on Sunday, which left five dead – including a pastor and his sons – and at least two other people missing. Although these events took place half a world away from each other, they are both symptoms of our global struggle against extremism, bigotry, and hate," the AJC statement read.

"Yesterday, the United Nations Security Council held a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of these two monstrous acts. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also spoke of the need to 'step up to stamp out anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, persecution of Christians, and all other forms of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, and incitement.'

"The American Jewish Congress commends Secretary-General Guterres and the UN Security Council for dedicating the time and effort to speak out against the scourge of anti-Semitism and other forms of religious and ethnic hate, which have once again manifested themselves as acts of unspeakable violence."

Jack Rosen, President of the American Jewish Congress, said: "Hate-filled violence against Jews, Muslims, Christians, and other faiths is a global epidemic which cannot be curbed without the clear and unequivocal voice of the UN. I commend Secretary-General Guterres for speaking out forcefully against anti-Semitism and other forms of hate and thank the United Nations Security Council for their moment of silence in solidarity with the victims."

