Greenblatt: NYT needs to do 'serious soul-searching'

US envoy criticizes New York Times after it published several cartoons against PM Netanyahu and President Trump.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, on Monday urged The New York Times to do some “serious soul-searching” following its publication of an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition.

The cartoon, published last Thursday, depicted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a guide dog for a blind US President Donald Trump.

In the cartoon, Trump is shown wearing a kippah and Netanyahu's collar features a blue Star of David.

The cartoon was widely condemned and, on Saturday, The New York Times published an apology on its Twitter account, describing the cartoon as having "included anti-Semitic tropes".

A day later, on Sunday, the newspaper said that the anti-Semitic cartoon was the work of a single editor who was working “without adequate oversight”.

“Some key takeaways: anti-Zionism is all but indistinguishable from anti-Semitism; publishing the cartoon wasn't just ‘error of judgment’ and shows institutional ignorance of anti-Semitism; NYT owes @Netanyahu an apology (IMO also to @potus) & owes itself serious reflection,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter on Monday.

In a second tweet, Greenblatt retweeted the newspaper’s apology for the cartoon and wrote, “A terrible first apology yielded this improved apology. The cartoon wasn’t just dangerous- it was despicable. NYT owes us a transparent plan of action to ensure this will never happen again & should share results of their investigation. Serious soul-searching @NYT needed here!”

In a third tweet, Greenblatt posted a link to Arutz Sheva’s story from Monday on a second anti-Netanyahu cartoon which The New York Times ran. The second cartoon shows Netanyahu descending a mountain with a selfie-stick in one hand and a stone tablet with a Star of David in the other hand in its international edition.

“Confounded & shocked by another terrible decision by @NYT. As our nation is grieving the deadly attack in #Poway, how did a cartoon like this make it into their paper...again?! We need answers!” he wrote.