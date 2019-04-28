NYT releases findings of investigation into anti-Semitic cartoon

The New York Times said Sunday that an anti-Semitic cartoon which appeared in its international edition this past Thursday was the work of a single editor who was working “without adequate oversight”.

The paper, which offered an apology for the anti-Jewish caricature on Saturday, said Sunday that an internal investigation into the affair revealed that the inclusion of the cartoon, which portrayed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as the dog of President Donald Trump, was the work of a single editor who had been allowed to add the image due to a “faulty process”.

“We have investigated how this happened and learned that, because of a faulty process, a single editor working without adequate oversight downloaded the syndicated cartoon and made the decision to include it on the Opinion page. The matter remains under review, and we are evaluating our internal processes and training. We anticipate significant changes.”

The statement included an apology for the cartoon, which the paper acknowledged was anti-Semitic and “unacceptable”.

“We apologize for the anti-Semitic cartoon we published. Here’s our statement: We are deeply sorry for the publication of an anti-Semitic political cartoon last Thursday in the print edition of The New York Times that circulates outside of the United States, and we are committed to making sure nothing like this happens again. Such imagery is always dangerous, and at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise worldwide, it’s all the more unacceptable.”

The cartoon featured a caricature of Netanyahu portrayed as a dog wearing a Star of David collar leading a blind President Trump, who was wearing a kippah.