PM's son blasts New York Times

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, attacked The New York Times newspaper, which on Thursday published a cartoon in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is shown as a guide dog for a blind US President Donald Trump.

In the cartoon, Trump is shown wearing a kippah and Netanyahu's collar features a blue Star of David.

"You are an anti-Semitic newspaper!" tweeted Yair Netanyahu. "The New York Times intentionally hid the news of the extermination of millions of Jews in Europe during World War II!"

Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) also expressed outrage over the cartoon, saying, "The anti-Semitic cartoon published by The New York Times is shocking and reminiscent of the Nazi propaganda during the Holocaust. Anyone who really fights racism and hatred of Jews should demand that the newspaper apologize and dismiss anyone responsible for publishing the Nazi-style cartoon."

The newspaper’s opinion section on Saturday published an apology on its Twitter account, which is expected to appear in the printed edition on Monday. At the beginning of the apology, the editors describe the cartoon as having "included anti-Semitic tropes".

"The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it," said the tweet