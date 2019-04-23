Likud MK: Giving Smotrich Justice Ministry 'not an option'

MK David Bitan says United Right leader Bezalel Smotrich is 'problematic to negotiate with,' says Likud needs to keep Justice Ministry.

United Right MK Bezalel Smotrich would not be a good choice for Justice Minister, Likud MK David Bitan told Channel 12.

Smotrich has demanded both the Justice and Education ministries for his party, as well as annexation of Judea and Samaria's Jewish areas.

"The Justice Ministry for Smotrich? It's not even an option. I've said that he's going to be very problematic to negotiate with, as well as in managing the coalition. He insists on things and doesn't let up," Bitan said.

"I was Coalition Chairman and I had a lot of problems with him. So today when he heads a party, we're going to have a lot of problems with him. It'll be tough with him. Demands have a limit as well and you'll see he won't back down from his demands, it's going to be really hard for him."

Bitan also pointed out that the Justice Minister is responsible for the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. This, he said, is one more reason not to give Smotrich the Justice Ministry.

"If we look at the reforms in the court, what's important is who heads the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. That's the Knesset's and government's barometer for cooperation. We can't give it to Smotrich, it needs to remain with the Likud, we can't give it up."

When asked whether Smotrich would end up outside the coalition, Bitan said: "There will be a coalition, and he'll be in it, there's nothing to worry about. Now we're arguing over the price. There are prices the Likud can pay and there are prices the Likud cannot pay."