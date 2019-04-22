Smotrich's coalition demands

Sources in the United Right presented a document of demands written by National Union Chairman Bezalel Samotrich and submitted to the Likud's negotiating team.

The party will demand the education portfolio for Rabbi Rafi Peretz and the justice portfolio for Bezalel Smotrich in addition to a smaller portfolio such as Jerusalem or the Diaspora.

In addition, the party demands the immediate passage of an expanded 'Norwegian law' that will allow Itamar Ben-Gvir a seat the Knesset.

The United Right also called for the establishment of the Settlement Authority for Judea and Samaria, headed by a minister from the party, who will also serve as chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Settlement and responsibility for the Settlement Division, the National Service Authority and the Torah centers.

Smotrich intends to submit to the negotiating team the bill that he initiated in the previous Knesset - an amendment to the immunity bill, which reinstates the 2005 Immunity Law, according to which the immunity of a member of Knesset will be established by default. If the Attorney General approves an indictment against him, his immunity will be lifted only by a vote in which a majority will be required in the Knesset.

Other demands include changing the method of selecting judges so that the government will appoint and the Knesset will approve appointments after a hearing, changing the status of the attorney general who will not be able to argue the High Court of Justice against the position of the government or one of its ministers, and also the reduction the authority of the State Comptroller.

In anticipation of the Trump peace plan, the party demands that there be no withdrawal of the government's basic principles, the imposition of sovereignty over the Jewish territories in Judea and Samaria, the cancellation of the Civil Administration and the revocation of the Disengagement Plan.