Coalition talks begin between Likud, United Right

The Likud and United Right parties on Monday will meet to discuss coalition negotiations.

On Sunday, representatives of the Likud and United Right agreed to hold formal negotiations only after the Pesach (Passover) holiday, but the staffs will meet Monday to hand Likud an official list of the United Right's demands.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the United Right's team, said his party would insist on the Education and Justice ministries, as well as significant influence on the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Settlement Division of the Justice Ministry.

Smotrich also noted that his party had eight seats and three portfolios in the previous Knesset.