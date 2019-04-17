Meretz chairwoman: Time to build a big left

MK Zandberg sends message to the leftist camp: Arab society must be a partner in building the alternative, and our job is to reach out.

Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg on Tuesday sent a message to the Israeli left in response to the results of the recent elections and the abstention of the Arab parties from recommending a candidate for prime minister.

"Arab society must be a partner in building the alternative and in changing the government. Our job is to reach out," Zandberg said.

"When the current political frameworks do not represent the ideas correctly, it's time to build a big left, we have nothing to lose. The full partnership of the entire camp is the only thing that is possible at the moment. I promise to act to achieve this with all my might,” she added.

"The next right-wing government will be even more extreme. In this situation, the Israeli left must shoulder the responsibility to deliver the goods. Israel now needs a left as big as possible and as clear as possible with a deep Jewish-Arab political partnership,” continued Zandberg.

"We have proved in Meretz in these elections that it is possible to build a partnership and, in order for the entire camp to continue this process, it is time to start now. Now is the time to give up the ego and the comfort zones,” she concluded.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, on Tuesday received the backing of an absolute majority of the incoming Knesset, effectively ensuring he is tasked with the formation of the next government.

Netanyahu, who received the backing of his own Likud party, the haredi Shas and United Torah Judaism factions on Monday, got the support of Yisrael Beytenu and United Right parties on Tuesday.

With a majority of MKs behind him, Netanyahu is expected to be tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming the 35th Government of Israel.

The Prime Minister will have 28 days to sign coalition agreements with enough parties to reach 61 seats, though the president may grant up to 14 days in extensions if necessary.

Despite reports of talks on the formation of a unity government of the Likud and Blue and White parties, on representatives of Blue and White said on Monday they would not join a Likud-led coalition.