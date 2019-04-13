Report: Talks of unity government

Former DM Liberman spoke with Blue and White's MK Lapid about option to form unity government excluding haredim, report says.

MK Yair Lapid, who is number two on the Blue and White party's list, rejected reports that the party is holding talks with Yisrael Beytenu to form a unity government without the haredi parties or the United Right.

According to the news report, Yisrael Beytenu Chairman former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met Lapid in Europe to discuss the option of forming a unity government under Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, but without the United Right and haredi parties.

The purpose of such a government would be to advance public transportation on Shabbat (the Sabbath), civil marriage, drafting haredi yeshiva students, and changes in the budget.

The report was rejected since Liberman is currently in Vienna, while Lapid and his wife are in Paris.

On Saturday morning, Lapid published a Facebook post slamming Netanyahu's government and promising that the Blue and White party will make the government miserable from its place in the opposition.

"I understood that the tender souls of Bibi (Netanyahu - ed.) and his friends were mortally wounded by the fact that I said I would make the coalition's lives miserable," he wrote. "It turns out that the politicians who called [Blue and White Chairman] Benny Gantz a sick person and a pedophile, and called me Amalek and a sullier of Israel, turn very vulnerable when it comes to themselves. So they should know that I meant every word."